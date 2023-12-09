Left Menu

ISIS module leader among 15 operatives arrested in Maharashtra, Karnataka: NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a massive crackdown on the ISIS terrorist organisation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested its 15 operatives during multiple raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka, an official said.

The arrested accused included the leader of an ISIS module who was administering 'bayath' (oath of allegiance) to new recruits, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

Several NIA teams swooped down on as many as 44 locations in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road and Pune in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka early Saturday morning, and apprehended the 15 accused for allegedly promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of the proscribed organisation, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

