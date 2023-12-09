Duo riding bike killed on being hit by nilgai in UP's Amethi
PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 09-12-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Two youths, riding a motorcycle, died after being hit by a nilgai in the Gauriganj area here on Saturday, police said.
Seelu (30) and Shabbir Ahmed (34), who worked as tailors in Gauriganj, were going to their shop on a motorbike when their vehicle was hit by a speeding nilgai near Kazipatti around 10 am, the police said.
Both the men died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shabbir Ahmed
- Kazipatti
- Gauriganj
- Seelu
Advertisement