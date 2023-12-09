Palestinian Authority president says US veto makes it complicit in Israeli 'war crimes'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States' veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza made it complicit in what he described as war crimes against Palestinians.

Abbas also said he held the U.S. responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip, a statement released by the presidency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)