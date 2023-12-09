Left Menu

Palestinian Authority president says US veto makes it complicit in Israeli 'war crimes'

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 16:38 IST
Mahmoud Abbas Image Credit: President of Russia

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States' veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza made it complicit in what he described as war crimes against Palestinians.

Abbas also said he held the U.S. responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip, a statement released by the presidency said.

