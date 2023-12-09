China raises complaint over Taiwan's participation in COP28

The Chinese delegation at COP28 on Saturday raised a complaint over what it said was unacceptable talk about Taiwan's participation in the U.N. climate summit by other countries.

"China has noted that during the meeting a handful of countries ignore the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and make noises about the participation by the Taiwan authorities in the COP," a member of the Chinese delegation said via a translator in the plenary hall.

"This is unacceptable," the delegate said, asking for their statement to be entered into the official record. The statement did not name the countries it was criticising.

