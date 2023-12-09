Left Menu

Mehbooba visits dead J-K Police Inspector's house

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-12-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 18:57 IST
Mehbooba visits dead J-K Police Inspector's house
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was killed in a terror attack.

Wani was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday. Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the cop's residence in Narwara in Eidgah locality of the city.

''PDP President @MehboobaMufti paid a condolence visit at the residence of slain cop Masroor Ahmed & expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family,'' the party said in a post on X.

Mufti said the incident betrayed the persistent cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming yet another family as its victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023