Mehbooba visits dead J-K Police Inspector's house

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was killed in a terror attack.

Wani was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday. Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the cop's residence in Narwara in Eidgah locality of the city.

''PDP President @MehboobaMufti paid a condolence visit at the residence of slain cop Masroor Ahmed & expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family,'' the party said in a post on X.

Mufti said the incident betrayed the persistent cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming yet another family as its victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)