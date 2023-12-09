Left Menu

Four booked for fire at Pune candle making unit that killed 7

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 19:02 IST
Four booked for fire at Pune candle making unit that killed 7
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against four persons on Saturday in connection with a fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune a day earlier that killed seven and left 11 seriously injured, a police official said.

The fire took place at around 2:45pm on Friday in the factory at Talawade that makes sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

Based on a complaint by one Balasaheb Vaidya, a case was registered against Sharad Sutar, Shubhangi Sutar, Jannat Shikalgar and Nazir Amir Shikalgar, the Dehu Road police station official said.

''Sutar owned the factory, while Nazir Shikalgar owned the land on which the unit had come up illegally. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act provisions for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent act with combustible matter and other offences,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023