Manipur youth rescued, 8 kidnappers held with weapons

Manipur police on Saturday arrested eight kidnappers and rescued a 22-year-old youth from their clutches. The youth identified as Laishram Chinglen Singh was abducted from DM College of Science New Boy's Hostel on Friday afternoon, Imphal West SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh told reporters.

''The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the parents of Laishram for his safe release,'' Shivakanta said.

''Following a complaint by the youth's parents, Imphal West District Police conducted searches at different places. Around 2am, a police team carried out a raid at Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai in Imphal West district and rescued Laishram from the house of one Asem Chaoba (63),'' he said.

He added that a Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 rifle, one .32 pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile handsets were recovered from the eight arrested kidnappers.

