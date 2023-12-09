Left Menu

US tourist killed in accident in Rajasthan's Dausa

A tourist from the US died and two others were injured when their car overturned while overtaking another vehicle in Rajasthans Dausa district on Saturday, police said.Police said that external affairs ministry has been informed about the incident and the body has been kept at Sawai Man Singh SMS Hospital, Jaipur.According to the police, Elizabeth 25, a resident of California in USA, was on the way from Sawai Madhopur with an Indian friend to Delhi when their car overturned on Jaipur-Delhi Expressway.

PTI | Dausa | Updated: 09-12-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 19:49 IST
US tourist killed in accident in Rajasthan's Dausa
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist from the US died and two others were injured when their car overturned while overtaking another vehicle in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday, police said.

Police said that external affairs ministry has been informed about the incident and the body has been kept at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur.

According to the police, Elizabeth (25), a resident of California in USA, was on the way from Sawai Madhopur with an Indian friend to Delhi when their car overturned on Jaipur-Delhi Expressway. "The USA-based tourist was referred to Jaipur where she died during treatment. Her friend and a car driver got injured in the accident," ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said. He said that the accident occurred near Dhanawad on expressway. Police said that two others who sustained injuries in the accident have been referred to Jaipur for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023