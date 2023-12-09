US tourist killed in accident in Rajasthan's Dausa
A tourist from the US died and two others were injured when their car overturned while overtaking another vehicle in Rajasthans Dausa district on Saturday, police said.Police said that external affairs ministry has been informed about the incident and the body has been kept at Sawai Man Singh SMS Hospital, Jaipur.According to the police, Elizabeth 25, a resident of California in USA, was on the way from Sawai Madhopur with an Indian friend to Delhi when their car overturned on Jaipur-Delhi Expressway.
A tourist from the US died and two others were injured when their car overturned while overtaking another vehicle in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday, police said.
Police said that external affairs ministry has been informed about the incident and the body has been kept at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur.
According to the police, Elizabeth (25), a resident of California in USA, was on the way from Sawai Madhopur with an Indian friend to Delhi when their car overturned on Jaipur-Delhi Expressway. "The USA-based tourist was referred to Jaipur where she died during treatment. Her friend and a car driver got injured in the accident," ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said. He said that the accident occurred near Dhanawad on expressway. Police said that two others who sustained injuries in the accident have been referred to Jaipur for treatment.
