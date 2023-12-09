Keep a hawk eye on situation, identify people trying to disturb peace in JK: IGP at review meet

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi Saturday asked officers to keep a hawk eye on the situation and identify people hell bent on disturbing peace and tranquillity in the region with their nefarious designs. The IGP Kashmir Zone chaired a security review meeting in north Kashmir's Bandipora district to assess and enhance the security measures.

Birdi stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence alongwith technical inputs to flush out the inimical elements. He called upon them to take stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities. The IGP stressed upon the officers to keep a hawks eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell bent to disturb the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

He directed for strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities. Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, Birdi said law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks. The IGP reiterated the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance and urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of continued efforts to enhance security measures.

He briefed the officers to ensure the highest standards of public safety and urged them to work impartially and take stern action against any violation of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)