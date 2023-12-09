J-K police constable shot at by militants in Srinagar
Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Bemina area of the city here on Saturday, officials said. The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, they said.Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:03 IST
Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said. Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, they said.
