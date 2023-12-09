NIA officials make spot assesment in connection wtih petrol bomb case

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:20 IST
NIA officials on Saturday carried out an inspection here in connection with the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case. Official sources said the sleuths visited the spot --in front of Raj Bhavan on Sardar Patel Road-- from where a history-sheeter had hurled petrol bombs on October 25. The petrol bombs had landed in front of the Raj Bhavan's main entrance close to a barricade. The place was surveyed by an NIA team with help from state officials. They interacted with state police personnel who had been on duty on that day in October. The NIA had registered a case in connection with the petrol bomb incident. The accused in the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case, Karukka Vinoth is a history-sheeter. The Tamil Nadu police had released video footage of the incident seeking to prove that only Vinoth was involved in the incident.

