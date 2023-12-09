Left Menu

Govt committed to development of rural communities: Rijiju

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:28 IST
Govt committed to development of rural communities: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Centre was committed to the development and upliftment of rural communities.

Taking part in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Rama Camp in Dirang circle of West Kameng district, he outlined the goals of various welfare schemes of the government, and spoke about the Centre's comprehensive efforts across sectors.

Rijiju, the minister of Earth Sciences, stressed on the need to reduce the use of plastics.

He lauded the people of the Chug village for its cleanliness.

He directed the district administration to ensure that the vans deployed for spreading awareness about government schemes visit all villages.

People also shared how government schemes made a positive impact on their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

