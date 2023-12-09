Constitution should be central to judicial process: Justice Gavai

The Constitution should be central to the judicial process, Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Gavai said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the foundation stone ceremony of a family court building in the city.

Dr B R Ambedkar created a model constitution which brings justice to the common man, and it should be at the centre of judicial process, he said. He also noted that Dr Ambedkar entered the legal profession exactly one hundred years ago, and legal professionals should take inspiration from his work.

