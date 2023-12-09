US OKs potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 mln
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:52 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of tank cartridges and related equipment to Israel for an estimated $106.5 million, the Pentagon said on Saturday.
The sale will be from U.S. Army inventory and consist of 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) tank cartridges and related equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Israel
- The U.S. State Department
- Tracer
- U.S. Army
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
Israel working to expand access to high speed fiber optics
Four-day truce between Israel-Hamas to start today, 13 hostages to be freed in first batch
Israel and Ukraine could face each other in a playoff final for a spot at soccer''s Euro 2024
Israel, Hamas start four-day Gaza ceasefire