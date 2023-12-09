Left Menu

US OKs potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 mln

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:52 IST
US OKs potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 mln

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of tank cartridges and related equipment to Israel for an estimated $106.5 million, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

The sale will be from U.S. Army inventory and consist of 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) tank cartridges and related equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.

