Left Menu

Oxygen cylinder explodes during transport in Nashik

The incident occurred on Gangapur Road when a vehicle carrying three oxygen cylinders hit a speed-braker, police said. The vehicle carrying these cylinders, a car, and an auto-rickshaw suffered huge damage in the incident, according to police.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-12-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 21:29 IST
Oxygen cylinder explodes during transport in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

An oxygen cylinder exploded while it was transported in a vehicle in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, causing minor injuries to some people, police said. Due to the impact of the blast, some vehicles suffered damage and the windowpanes of a shop and some houses in the vicinity shattered. The incident occurred on Gangapur Road when a vehicle carrying three oxygen cylinders hit a speed-braker, police said. ''The vehicle carrying these cylinders, a car, and an auto-rickshaw suffered huge damage in the incident,'' according to police. After getting the information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. Prima facie, it appears that the valve of the cylinder was not placed properly, causing leakage of oxygen, a Fire Brigade official said. "My car was moving 10-15 feet behind the vehicle carrying the cylinders. Suddenly, smoke started coming out of the vehicle and a loud noise was heard. My car received heavy damage in the incident," said the owner of the car. A case is being registered with Gangapur police station and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023