Man, 50, killed in stray bull attack in UP village

A 50-year-old man was killed on Saturday in an attack by a stray bull in a village here, police said. Two women also were injured in the same attack, they said.Satish Saini and his wife Maya Devi and a relative one Kunta Devi were working in the field when a stay bull charged at them, Sikhera Police Station SHO Sachin Sharma said.While Saini was killed in the attack, the two women sustained injuries, he said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-12-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was killed on Saturday in an attack by a stray bull in a village here, police said. Two women also were injured in the same attack, they said.

''Satish Saini and his wife Maya Devi and a relative one Kunta Devi were working in the field when a stay bull charged at them,'' Sikhera Police Station SHO Sachin Sharma said.

''While Saini was killed in the attack, the two women sustained injuries,'' he said. The wounded were admitted to a hospital, he said.

