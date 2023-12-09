Left Menu

14 dead in clash between criminal gang and villagers in central Mexico

Fourteen people were killed in a clash on Friday between gunmen from a criminal gang and residents of a small farming community in central Mexico, authorities said.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-12-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 21:51 IST
14 dead in clash between criminal gang and villagers in central Mexico

Fourteen people were killed in a clash on Friday between gunmen from a criminal gang and residents of a small farming community in central Mexico, authorities said. Four people were left wounded and two more missing.

Dramatic video of the fight posted on social media showed villagers in cowboy hats with sickles and hunting rifles chasing down suspected gang members amid bursts of automatic gunfire.

Police in the State of Mexico, which abuts Mexico City, said the clash occurred in the hamlet of Texcaltitlan, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of the capital.

State police said 11 of the dead were members of the criminal gang, while three were village residents. Police did not identify the gang, but the violent Familia Michoacana drug cartel has been dominant in that area for a decade.

The video appeared to show the attackers wore military-style uniforms, some with helmets. Villagers apparently set their bodies and vehicles on fire.

Local media said Familia Michoacana gunmen showed up in the village earlier demanding local farmers pay a per-acre (hectare) extorsion fee. Authorities did not immediately comment on that.

Drug cartels in Mexico have been known to extort money from almost any licit or illicit business that they can, sometimes attacking or burning ranches, farms or stores that refuse to pay.

The Familia Michoacana is known for its brazen ambushes of police as well as the the 2022 massacre of 20 townspeople in the town of Totolapan in neighbouring Guerrero state. The attack killed the town's mayor, his father and 18 other men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023