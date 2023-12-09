Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships in Red Sea en route to Israel

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-12-2023 22:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

A military spokesperson for Yemen's Houthis warned all shipping companies on Saturday against cooperating with Israel, saying they will be a target of attack in the Red Sea.

"If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," Yahya Saree said, announcing a ban on the passage of all ships en route to Israel.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been firing at Israel and ships in the Red Sea in a campaign they say aims to support the Palestinians. U.S. warships have shot down several of their projectiles.

