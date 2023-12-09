‘Vocal for Local’ initiative has potential to put J&K on higher growth path: LG Sinha

Asserting that the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative has the potential to put Jammu and Kashmir on a higher growth path, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday asked young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities. Sinha was addressing 'Mahotsav 2023' organised by Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) here to make people aware of indigenous products, entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Over 25,000 people including 5,000 students participated in a first-of-its kind exhibitions based on Dogra and Kashmiri traditions, including the exhibition put up by the Tiger Division of the Army. The two-day exhibition commenced on Saturday.

Highlighting the growth potential of various sectors in Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor called upon young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities.

“In today's age dominated by algorithm, entrepreneurs can upgrade the business and marketing skill in promotion of unique local products. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vocal for Local initiative is full of dynamism and potential to put the J&K on a higher growth path,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to promote entrepreneurial and startup culture in the Union territory.

Flagship programmes such as 'one district one product and district export hub' is providing opportunity to artisans, agro-based industries to increase the share of exclusive local products that meet the growing global demand and strengthen the brand positioning of unique crafts, he said.

He said the active participation of entrepreneurs during the two-day 'Mahotsav-2023' will become a source of inspiration for the aspiring youth of the UT.

Sinha also honoured the VeerNaris, family members of martyrs of security forces and ex-servicemen, in the occasion.

