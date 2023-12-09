LG inaugurates new building at Delhi FSL aimed at boosting testing capacity

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday inaugurated a new annexe building at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here aimed at expanding the facility's testing capacity, officials said. The new six-storied building, for which the foundation stone was laid on January 2, 2020 at the institute in in Rohini here, is spread across around 10,000 square metres, they said. “The new extension is more spacious, boasting of space with the ability to expand the overall capability of the laboratory. It is a state-of-the-art facility with scene of crime laboratory, digital photo laboratory, cyber forensic laboratory, and unidentified DNA examination facilities,'' the LG said after the inauguration.

The new building is equipped with technology that would help in better examination of cases of narcotics and psychotropic substances, a statement issued here quoted him as saying.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who accompanied the LG during the inauguration, said the state government spent Rs 59 crore on the construction of this building.

The fifth floor has a 'Vasudha Kaksh' unit for women staff and the sixth floor is equipped with training facilities for national and international forensic professionals, the statement added. Saxena said the new facilities in the lab will help in the fast disposal of samples and strengthen the criminal justice system by increasing the conviction rates and provide speedy justice to the victims and reduce the pendency of cases. The LG said the Forensic Science Laboratory, established in 1995, would become a centre of excellence and attract international scientists in the near future.

Saxena commended the FSL's efforts in curbing organised crime, drug trafficking and terror-related crimes, adding that it is a matter of pride that the research papers of the institute are being published in international journals. Gahlot said the new additional space shall enhance the testing capabilities of this laboratory and help in producing more quantitative and qualitative case reports that would assist the court trial system in a more effective manner. ''The FSL in Delhi envisions a future in which the lab continues to build and develop an internationally recognised institution to deliver expeditious, quality, and reliable forensic services to the police and other agencies to serve and strengthen the criminal justice system,” Gahlot said. In a post on X, the minister wrote, “Inaugurated the new Forensic Science Laboratory building in Rohini with Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Delhi. With cutting-edge facilities, the lab is primed to deliver swift, high-quality forensic services, strengthening our criminal justice delivery system. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is accelerating justice delivery by investing in state-of-the-art forensic capabilities. (sic)” The annexe building, an air-conditioned structure interconnected with the main building, aims to support the laboratory's mission by providing additional resources for training, crime scene management, and specialised examinations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)