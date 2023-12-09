Left Menu

Rajnath calls for caution against divisive ideologies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined the need to exercise caution against the ideologies which aim to divide the society, saying they must be rejected outright.Addressing a Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Excellence Awards ceremony here, Singh appealed to the corporate sector to rise above compulsory obligations and focus more on voluntary contributions for the upliftment of the nation.

Updated: 09-12-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 22:30 IST
Rajnath calls for caution against divisive ideologies
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined the need to exercise caution against the ideologies which aim to divide the society, saying they must be rejected outright.

Addressing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards ceremony here, Singh appealed to the corporate sector to rise above compulsory obligations and focus more on voluntary contributions for the upliftment of the nation. He highlighted the difference between voluntary contributions and legal liabilities, saying even Rs 5 given voluntarily for the welfare of the country manages to establish a people connect much deeper than Rs 100 paid as tax, an official release quoted him as saying. Singh said that people need to know about the kinds of interventions that are benefiting society and also those that aren't. Commending the socially conscious people, especially corporates, for their contributions, the Union minister termed it as a responsibility of the country to recognise these individuals. Singh emphasised that be it the people or the government, the basic objective must be to establish a better nation. He called to leverage the synergy of social responsibility interventions and government programmes with a focus on convergence. The minister urged the corporate sector to pay attention to the efficiency of the social responsibility interventions as much as they focus on effective resource utilisation for their company. He, however, urged to exercise caution against the ideologies which aim to divide the society, stating that they must be rejected outright.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

