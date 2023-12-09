Man decapitates mother in UP village for refusing to transfer property
The headless body which was recovered from outside their home has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.Dinesh, who is an alcoholic, allegedly murdered his mother as she refused to transfer a land parcel to his name, Mishra said.
Aggrieved over his mother for not transferring a land parcel to his name, a man allegedly decapitated her in a village here on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Mejapur village under the Taalgaon police station area here, they added.
Dinesh Pasi (35) allegedly killed his mother Kamla Devi (65) by chopping her head off with a farming blade, Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra said. The headless body which was recovered from outside their home has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.
Dinesh, who is an alcoholic, allegedly murdered his mother as she refused to transfer a land parcel to his name, Mishra said. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, the SP added.
