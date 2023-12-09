Orchestra bar raided, case registered for obscenity

Police raided an orchestra bar at Gotheghar in the district on early Saturday morning and registered a case against 60 people over the performance of `obscene' acts and songs, an official said here. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016, was registered but no arrest was made, he said.

The accused included the bar's manager, cashier, waiters, 21 female singers and bar girls and 31 customers. Probe is underway, the official said.

