Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he's travelling to Argentina

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he was travelling to Argentina.

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said he had met the president of the West African country of Cape Verde on his way to Argentina.

Online news sources had written this week that Zelenskiy would attend the inauguration on Sunday of Argentine President Javier Milei.

