Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy travelling to Argentina, hopes to win Global South's support

Kyiv has been trying to build ties with African, Asian and Latin American governments, but has found its support for Israel at odds with the positions of some of those countries. Ukrainian media speculated this week that Milei's inauguration could serve as a backdrop for a meeting between Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resolve differences over Ukraine's bid for European Union membership.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 03:26 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy travelling to Argentina, hopes to win Global South's support
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was travelling to Argentina on Saturday to attend the inauguration of new Argentine President Javier Milei, his first trip to Latin America.

Zelenskiy's trip, announced on the Telegram messaging app, will focus on Ukraine's longstanding bid to secure the support of countries in the Global South in Ukraine's 21-month-old war against Russia. The Ukrainian president said he had met the prime minister of the West African country of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, en route to Argentina and thanked him for "condemning Russian aggression" and supporting Ukrainian initiatives.

Zelenskiy hopes to convene a "global peace summit" and has promoted a peace plan rooted in the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and recognition of its post-Soviet borders of 1991. Kyiv has been trying to build ties with African, Asian and Latin American governments, but has found its support for Israel at odds with the positions of some of those countries.

Ukrainian media speculated this week that Milei's inauguration could serve as a backdrop for a meeting between Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resolve differences over Ukraine's bid for European Union membership. An EU summit next week will decide on whether to start talks with Ukraine and neighbouring former Soviet republic Moldova -- as recommended by the EU Executive Commission -- on their bids to secure membership.

A decision must be taken unanimously and Orban has repeatedly voiced opposition to starting the talks now. Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said this week that he was trying to arrange a suitable time for a meeting between the president and Orban.

Like the new Argentine president, Orban is an advocate of right-wing views. In a posting on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, he said he had already met Milei. Orban hailed the electoral success of the right "not only in Europe but all around the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023