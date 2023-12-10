King Charles selects coronation photo for Christmas card

A photograph of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla newly crowned in Buckingham Palace after their coronation has been chosen for the royal couple's Christmas card, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. Charles was crowned king in May, eight months after he ascended to the throne, in a majestic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey that traces its history back more than 1,000 years. Camilla, Charles' second wife, was crowned queen.

Charles is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown, Robe of Estate and Coronation Tunic, while Camilla wears Queen Mary's Crown, Robe of Estate and a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield. The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room, the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)