Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans

A pregnant woman and Planned Parenthood sued Kentucky on Friday, seeking to invalidate its near-total ban on abortion, saying the law violates rights to privacy and self-determination in the state constitution. The lawsuit was filed by an anonymous woman, who is eight weeks pregnant and wants an abortion, on behalf of a proposed class of similarly situated women in Kentucky. It comes after the state's court ruled in an earlier challenge brought by Planned Parenthood and another abortion provider that providers did not have standing to sue on patients' behalf.

DeSantis' wife prompts Republican reminder of Iowa nominating process rules

A call by the wife of Republican candidate Ron DeSantis for women from across the United States to "descend" on Iowa for its 2024 presidential nominating process prompted a reminder by the state Republican party that only residents can take part. "You must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring a photo ID with you to participate," the state Republican party said on Friday in a post on the social media platform X.

Democrats, Biden campaign condemn blocking of emergency abortion for Texas woman

Top Democratic leaders and advocacy groups on Saturday condemned the Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block a pregnant woman from obtaining an emergency abortion. The Texas court on Friday halted a lower court ruling that had allowed the emergency abortion for Kate Cox, 31, of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The state's Supreme Court was responding to a petition from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had requested the block.

Michigan teen gets life in prison for 2021 school shooting

A teenager who fatally shot four classmates two years ago at his high school outside Detroit was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday, following hours of harrowing testimony from his victims' grieving family members and friends.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 years old when he opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, with a semi-automatic handgun his father had bought him as a Christmas gift days earlier. Six other students and a teacher were also wounded.

US appeals court allows many New York restrictions on carrying guns

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that New York state could bar gun owners from carrying weapons in "sensitive locations" like parks, zoos, bars and theaters, but it blocked enforcement of new restrictions on bringing firearms on private property open to the public. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision marked the first time a federal appeals court has ruled on where licensed gun owners can carry firearms since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling last year expanding gun rights.

US skips congressional review to approve emergency sale of tank shells to Israel

The Biden administration has used an emergency authority to allow the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel without congressional review, the Pentagon said on Saturday. The State Department on Friday used an Arms Export Control Act emergency declaration for the tank rounds worth $106.5 million for immediate delivery to Israel, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hunter Biden says US Republican critics are 'trying to destroy a presidency'

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden said critics of his father are "trying to destroy a presidency" through relentless attacks on him and "trying to kill me," in a podcast interview released on Friday. The interview, conducted by his friend, the musician Moby, was released one day after the U.S. Justice Department filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden, accusing him of failing to pay taxes while funding a lavish lifestyle. It was not clear when the interview, which took place at the younger Biden's art studio in San Francisco, was recorded.

University of Pennsylvania president resigns after antisemitism testimony

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who came under fire for her stance on antisemitism on campus, has resigned, the Ivy League school said on Saturday. Magill was one of three top university presidents who were criticized after they testified at a congressional hearing on Tuesday about a rise in antisemitism on college campuses following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Biden mocks Trump during California fundraising trip

President Joe Biden kicked off a three-day, star-studded fundraising trip in California on Friday by mocking Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for claiming he would be a dictator just on his first day in office if he became president again. Trump said on Tuesday that he will not become a dictator if he becomes U.S. president again, except "on day one."

US appeals court narrows Trump gag order in federal 2020 election case

A U.S. appeals court on Friday narrowed but largely upheld a gag order that bars Donald Trump from assailing prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses in a federal criminal case that accuses him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit kept most of the restrictions imposed by the original order, but lifted the prohibition on Trump personally criticizing Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)