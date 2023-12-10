Left Menu

North Korea condemns US veto of Gaza ceasefire call at UN

A North Korean senior official criticised the United States for blocking a U.N. resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, claiming the veto showed Washington's "double standards", North Korean state media KCNA said on Sunday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-12-2023 06:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 06:11 IST
North Korea condemns US veto of Gaza ceasefire call at UN
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A North Korean senior official criticised the United States for blocking a U.N. resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, claiming the veto showed Washington's "double standards", North Korean state media KCNA said on Sunday. The United States vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council on Friday.

The ceasefire resolution at the U.N. failed to pass after the United States vetoed the proposal and Britain abstained. "The United States' abuse of its veto power to protect an ally that massacred tens of thousands of civilians is not only a manifestation of illegal and unreasonable double standards, but also the height of inhumane evil," Kim Son Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister for international organisations, said via KCNA.

Kim argued the United States was contradicting itself by condoning continued fighting in Gaza while condemning North Korea's recent satellite launch that caused no harm to any other country. The national security advisers of the U.S., South Korea and Japan met on Saturday to reaffirm their coordinated response to North Korea's threats, as North Korea warned it would deploy more spy satellites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023