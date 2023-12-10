Israeli army says five soldiers have died - statement

The Israeli army said in a statement early on Sunday that five of its soldiers have died in the Gaza War.

Four soldiers were killed in the battle in Southern Gaza, while the fifth succumbed to his wounds after fighting on October 7, according to the Israeli army statement posted on X.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

