Philippines says China rammed, water cannoned resupply vessels
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-12-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 07:37 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
A Philippine coastguard official on Sunday accused China of firing water cannon and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, with one of the ships suffering "serious engine damage".
Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson, said on the social media platform X the Chinese coast guard "water cannoned" two of its resupply vessels in the South China Sea on Sunday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South China Sea
- Jay Tarriela
- Chinese
- Philippine
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines, Australia start sea, air patrols in South China Sea
China, US exchange accusations over US vessel in South China Sea
Chinese official warns Australia on navy movements in East, South China Seas
China warns Australia to act prudently in naval operations in the South China Sea
Philippines builds new coast guard station on island in South China Sea