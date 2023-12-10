Philippines says China rammed, water cannoned resupply vessels

A Philippine coastguard official on Sunday accused China of firing water cannon and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, with one of the ships suffering "serious engine damage".

Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson, said on the social media platform X the Chinese coast guard "water cannoned" two of its resupply vessels in the South China Sea on Sunday morning.

