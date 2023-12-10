Left Menu

Philippines says China rammed, water cannoned resupply vessels

A Philippine coastguard official on Sunday accused China of firing water cannons and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, causing "serious engine damage" to one vessel. Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela named the vessels as Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 07:59 IST
Philippines says China rammed, water cannoned resupply vessels

A Philippine coastguard official on Sunday accused China of firing water cannons and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, causing "serious engine damage" to one vessel.

Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela named the vessels as Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan. "M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 rammed by CCG vessel," Tarriela said on social media platform X.

The incident was the second ramming between Philippine and Chinese ships since October in the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal, an uninhabited shoal within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone where Filipino soldiers are living aboard an aging warship that was deliberately ran aground in 1999 to protect Manila's claims in the disputed waterway. There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials.

On Saturday, the Philippines also condemned China's illegal and aggressive actions" after its coast guard fired water cannon at a civilian government vessel of the Philippines' fisheries bureau. The collision comes as a Christmas convoy of around 40 Philippine vessels began sailing Sunday to the disputed shoal.

Over 200 fishermen, youth leaders and civil society groups have joined the mission organized by the Atin Ito (This is ours) campaign network, a civilian-led advocacy to assert the Philippines' rights in the South China Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023