Left Menu

Palghar man concocts own kidnapping story to extract money from his father

A 20-year-old man from Maharashtras Palghar district allegedly cooked up his own kidnapping story to extract money from his father, police said on Sunday.The Valiv police here received a complaint from a resident of Fatherwadi area in Vasai that his son had gone out of the house on December 7 but did not return.The police registered a missing case on December 8.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-12-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:03 IST
Palghar man concocts own kidnapping story to extract money from his father
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly cooked up his own kidnapping story to extract money from his father, police said on Sunday.

The Valiv police here received a complaint from a resident of Fatherwadi area in Vasai that his son had gone out of the house on December 7 but did not return.

The police registered a missing case on December 8. While they were conducting a probe into it, the complainant received a call from his son stating that three persons had kidnapped him, kept him in captivity, and were demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000, failing which they would kill him, an official said. The son also sent a QR code to his father for the payment. Four police teams were then formed and they searched for the man in Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara and other places, the official said. After working on various leads, the man was traced to Vasai phata on Saturday. When the police enquired with him, they came to know that he wanted money from his father which the latter was not ready to give. Hence, he concocted the kidnap drama to extract money from his father, the official said. The police have detained the 20-year-old man and further probe is on into the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023