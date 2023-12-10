Left Menu

Man, 2 kin booked after he elopes with minor girl from Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:35 IST
Man, 2 kin booked after he elopes with minor girl from Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of kidnapping against a man and two of his other family members after he allegedly eloped with a 17-year-old girl under the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Sunday.

The man and the girl had an affair since the last six months, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl at around 10 am on December 6 from near Uran Phata at Karanjade in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai.

The girl was yet to be traced, the official said.

Following a complaint by the girl's parents, the police on Saturday registered a case against the man and two other members of his family under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023