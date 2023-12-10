Left Menu

Moscow hosts a fashion forum with designers from Brazil, China, India and South Africa

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2023 11:35 IST
Moscow hosts a fashion forum with designers from Brazil, China, India and South Africa
An international fashion forum in Moscow has brought together designers from Brazil, China, India, South Africa and other countries, an event that underlined Russia's shift away from the West amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The forum that wrapped up earlier this month was called BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023, a reference to the BRICS grouping that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Russia has named expanding ties with BRICS members as one of its top foreign policy priorities amid the tensions with the West over the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine.

The fashion summit sponsored by the Moscow city government featured runway shows by designers from 12 countries. It was attended by fashion industry professionals from about 60 countries and included business meetings and open discussions.

Designers who took part in the show presented their collections in some of Moscow's most iconic locations, including Zaryadye Park next to Red Square, the Russian State Library and the State Historical Museum.

