Left Menu

Nigerian woman held with drugs worth Rs 2 cr in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 11:52 IST
Nigerian woman held with drugs worth Rs 2 cr in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin worth Rs 2 crore from Mumbai to Delhi, an official of the Customs' Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, the AIU intercepted the woman who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi early Saturday morning.

After she was frisked, the AIU sleuths seized a stash containing 20 capsules purported to be heroin and hidden in her brassier, the official said.

During the probe, the accused, identified as Victoria Okafor, admitted she was carrying drugs, he said.

The contraband was handed over to her by a person, identified as Onye, from Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway into the case, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023