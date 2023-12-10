Left Menu

Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women in 2022: NCRB data

Bengaluru witnessed highest number of acid attacks against women in the country in 2022, with the city police registering six cases, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB said. An analysis of the NCRB data showed that the national capital Delhi reported 7 cases of attempted attacks followed by Bengaluru which registered 3 such cases last year.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 11:59 IST
Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women in 2022: NCRB data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru witnessed highest number of acid attacks against women in the country in 2022, with the city police registering six cases, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said. According to the data, among the 19 metropolitan cities listed in the NCRB data, Bengaluru topped the overall list with eight women falling victims to acid attack last year. At the second position was Delhi which saw seven women falling prey to acid attacks in 2022 followed by Ahmedabad at third position with registration of five such cases, the data showed. An analysis of the NCRB data showed that the national capital (Delhi) reported 7 cases of attempted attacks followed by Bengaluru which registered 3 such cases last year. Meanwhile, meteropolitan cities like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad registered two such cases of attempted attacks in 2022. One of the prominent cases of acid attack which shook Bengaluru last year was that of a 24-year-old M.Com graduate who was attacked on April 28 when she was on her way to work. According to police, the accused had been stalking the woman for several years. He approached her for marriage and when she rejected his proposal, he splashed acid on her. The man was nabbed later in May from Tiruvannamalai Ashram where he was allegedly hiding in the guise of a ''Swami''. In June 2023, the victim was offered a job on contract basis by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at his secretariat. Another similar case was reported on June 10, 2022 wherein a man allegedly threw acid on the face of his female friend after she turned down his marriage proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023