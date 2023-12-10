Left Menu

Three men drown in river in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 12:05 IST
Three men drown in river in J-K’s Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men on board an earth mover drowned in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said on Sunday.

The heavy vehicle belonging to a stone crusher was crossing a river near Sungri village of Chassana when it got submerged around 9 pm on Saturday, Station House Officer of local police station Inspector Suman Singh said.

He said the bodies of Nitish Kumar (22), Hoshiyar Singh (25) and Rajinder Kumar (27) were recovered by the rescuers and handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities for last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023