Refinery reservoirs near eastern Iranian city of Birjand catch fire - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 12:23 IST
Refinery reservoirs located in eastern Iran's Birjand special economic zone have caught fire on Sunday, according to Iran's state media. IRNA said firefighters have been dispatched to extinguish the fire at the mini-refinery, with smoke visible from several kilometres away.

The news report didn't say what caused the fire.

