Adityanath directs UP officials to promptly resolve issues of public

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed the officials to address issues of the public with utmost seriousness and sensitivity as well as ensure satisfactory solutions. The chief minister met about 300 people in the Janata Darshan organised at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur this morning. He said that any kind of negligence in this work will not be tolerated.

After listening to the people’s grievances, he gave necessary directions to the officials present there to solve their problems promptly. He referred everyone's application letters to the concerned authorities along with providing instructions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal and assured the people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

Adityanath assured that the government will provide complete help for the treatment to those seeking financial aid. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed them to prepare an estimate of the cost of treatment and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be released. He asked a woman to get an estimate of the cost of her treatment and assured her that the government would bear the expenses. Adityanath also instructed officials to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on someone's land.

