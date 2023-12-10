BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as 'uttaradhakari', says party leader
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her ''uttaradhakari (heir)'', a party office-bearer said.
''Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhakari (heir)' by Mayawatiji,'' Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.
''He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh,'' Singh added.
The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.
Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.
Singh said, ''Unhone (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- Mayawatiji
- Uttar Pradesh
- Udayveer Singh
- Anand
- Singh
- Shahjahanpur
- Akash Anand
ALSO READ
"I do not want my son to work in tunnel," says father of Uttar Pradesh worker trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic, says CM Shinde
Uttar Pradesh: Kashi Ghats cleaned overnight after Dev Diwali celebration
Four-day Winter session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature commences from today
Understanding and Innovating Kidney Care: Insights from Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, CEO at Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital