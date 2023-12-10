Left Menu

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as 'uttaradhakari', says party leader

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 13:32 IST
BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as 'uttaradhakari', says party leader
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her ''uttaradhakari (heir)'', a party office-bearer said.

''Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhakari (heir)' by Mayawatiji,'' Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

''He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh,'' Singh added.

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Singh said, ''Unhone (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023