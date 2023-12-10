UNRWA chief says dehumanization of Palestinians enable Israeli attacks
The head of UNRWA, the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians, on Sunday said that dehumanization of Palestinians has allowed the international community to bear continued Israeli attacks in Gaza.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the refugee agency is on the verge of collapsing in Gaza, adding that an immediate ceasefire is needed to end “hell on earth” in Gaza.
