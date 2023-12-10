Qatar will continue to press Israel, Hamas for truce -PM
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 13:37 IST
Qatar's prime minister said on Sunday Doha will continue to pressure Israel and Hamas for a truce despite "narrowing" chances.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added hostages were released from Gaza because of negotiations and not because of Israeli military actions.
