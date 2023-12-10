Left Menu

Man brutally kills puppy in MP; CM Chouhan assures strict action

Chouhan's assurance came after Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the CM to look into the matter.The incident took place on Saturday and the accused was arrested on Sunday, police said.In a video which has gone viral on social media, the man was seen flinging the puppy to the ground and then trampling it to death.On Sunday, Scindia in a post on X drew Chouhan's attention towards the incident.This is horrifying and disturbing.

Man brutally kills puppy in MP; CM Chouhan assures strict action
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly killed a puppy brutally in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district following which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed it as an ''act of barbarism'' and assured strict action against the culprit. Chouhan's assurance came after Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the CM to look into the matter.

The incident took place on Saturday and the accused was arrested on Sunday, police said.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the man was seen flinging the puppy to the ground and then trampling it to death.

On Sunday, Scindia in a post on X drew Chouhan's attention towards the incident.

“This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see,” said the Union minister, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Guna.

Later, CM Chouhan in a post on X said, “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences.'' Guna Kotwali police station house officer Anup Bhargava told PTI that the incident took place in Subhash Colony on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old accused, Mrityunjay Jadaun, was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code section 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal), he said.

Asked about the mental health condition of the accused, the official said it was being examined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

