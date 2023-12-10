Jordan says Israel aims to expel Palestinians from Gaza
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 14:18 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday Israel was implementing a systematic policy of pushing Palestinians out of Gaza by a war that has killed thousands of civilians.
In remarks at a conference in Doha, Safadi, whose country borders the West Bank and had absorbed the bulk of Palestinians after Israel's creation in 1948, also said Israel had created an "amount of hatred " that would "haunt the region" and "define generations to come".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayman Safadi
- Doha
- Gaza
- Jordan
- Safadi
- Israel
- Bank
- Palestinians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Mixed emotions as first group of Israeli hostages return from Gaza
'I'm not dead,' Thai hostage says after 'miracle' release in Gaza
Dozens of Moshes held hostage in Gaza, says uncle of 26/11 Mumbai attacks survivor Baby Moshe
Families of hostages not slated for release from Gaza during current truce face enduring nightmare
Gaza cease-fire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered