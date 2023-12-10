Left Menu

Jordan says Israel aims to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 14:18 IST
Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday Israel was implementing a systematic policy of pushing Palestinians out of Gaza by a war that has killed thousands of civilians.

In remarks at a conference in Doha, Safadi, whose country borders the West Bank and had absorbed the bulk of Palestinians after Israel's creation in 1948, also said Israel had created an "amount of hatred " that would "haunt the region" and "define generations to come".

 

