Left Menu

Bengal could have added more people under welfare schemes if Centre cleared state's dues: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her government could have included more people under its social welfare schemes if the Centre had cleared the states dues.Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar, said her government stands by all sections of the society, including tea garden workers, tribals and labourers....

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 14:56 IST
Bengal could have added more people under welfare schemes if Centre cleared state's dues: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her government could have included more people under its social welfare schemes if the Centre had cleared the state's dues.

Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar, said her government stands by all sections of the society, including tea garden workers, tribals and labourers.

''... I always keep my promise, unlike the BJP, which had promised to reopen all closed tea gardens... I could have offered social schemes to more people if we had received our dues,'' the TMC chief said.

The chief minister also announced 70 projects worth Rs 93 crore.

''I will be in Delhi along with a few MPs. I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister between December 18-20 to seek the release of our dues,'' Banerjee said.

The CM claimed that West Bengal's dues are pending on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA, housing, and the state's share of GST collection.

She said that the ''total outstanding amount from the Centre is Rs 1.15 lakh crore''.

Banerjee said her government would offer land pattas (deeds) to all tea garden workers and provide Rs 1.2 lakh to each of them for building homes.

The chief minister also assured the tribals of addressing their concerns regarding ST certificate, clean drinking water and access to social schemes.

Special camps would be set up to facilitate the delivery of social welfare programmes for the tribal people, she added

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023