Body of unidentified man found in creek in Thane

The body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

The body of a man in his late 40s was found floating near the Visarjan Ghat of Gaimukh Creek in the Ghobunder Road area around noon, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said. Local firemen and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the Kasarwadavali police have launched a probe into the death, it was stated.

