Draft COP28 text proposes Azerbaijan host next summit in 2024

A draft text published on Sunday proposed that next year's COP29 climate summit be hosted by Azerbaijan between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22. The text will need to be adopted by the summit before it becomes official, but is in line with expectations after Azerbaijan won backing from other Eastern European nations on Saturday.

The text also proposed dates for COP30 in Brazil of Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, 2025.

