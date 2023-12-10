Left Menu

Punjab: Kejriwal, Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people's doorstep

Your work will be done at your doorstep, he added.Kejriwal said as many as 43 government services will be delivered at the doorstep of people.He said to avail these services, people will have to dial helpline number 1076.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:22 IST
Punjab: Kejriwal, Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people's doorstep
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the ''Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar'' scheme, aimed at providing citizen-centric services to people at their doorstep, on Sunday.

Under the scheme, people will get 43 services, including issuance of certificates of birth, marriage, death, income, residence, caste, rural area, border area, backward area, pension, payment of electricity bills and land demarcation.

Addressing a gathering here after the launch of the scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said it is a historic day not only for Punjab, but also for the country.

''The work that is going to commence in Punjab is not less than any revolution. It is a revolutionary step,'' said Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Mann.

''You do not need to go to offices. Your work will be done at your doorstep,'' he added.

Kejriwal said as many as 43 government services will be delivered at the doorstep of people.

He said to avail these services, people will have to dial helpline number 1076. They will be asked to schedule their appointments according to their convenience to get their work done, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Kejriwal said his government in Delhi started this service in the national capital in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023