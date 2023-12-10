Left Menu

Wanted cow smuggler arrested in UP's Sonbhadra

Superintendent of Police SP Yashveer Singh said early Sunday, two men on a motorcycle, made an U-turn after seeing police checking vehicles. Police personnel chased the motorcycle and the accused opened fire on them in the Rajkharh Valley area, he said.In retaliatory firing, one of them was hit by a bullet and later arrested, the SP said and added that his aide, however, managed to escape.

A wanted cow smuggler was arrested following an encounter with police from the Rajkharh Valley area here in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for information leading to Millat Ansari's arrest. Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashveer Singh said early Sunday, two men on a motorcycle, made an U-turn after seeing police checking vehicles. Police personnel chased the motorcycle and the accused opened fire on them in the Rajkharh Valley area, he said.

In retaliatory firing, one of them was hit by a bullet and later arrested, the SP said and added that his aide, however, managed to escape. Ansari, a resident of Garhwa district in Jharkhand, was wanted by police in Uttar Pradesh as well as in Jharkhand, Singh said.

Police said he has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and provisions of the Arms Act. The case has been registered at the Duddhi police station, they said.

The motorcycle, a country-made pistol and ammunition have been seized, police said.

