Karnataka: Key accused in lawyer murder case held

The key accused in the lawyer murder case in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi has been arrested, police said on Sunday.According to police, Neelakanta Patil fled the spot after hacking Eerannagouda Patil in broad daylight on December 7 near the basement of an apartment.

PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:55 IST
According to police, Neelakanta Patil fled the spot after hacking Eerannagouda Patil in broad daylight on December 7 near the basement of an apartment. A camera had recorded the incident showing the accused chasing the victim.

On Saturday, police said they caught Neelakanta, but did not divulge any details. However, a police source said that a property-related issue was the likely cause of the brutal murder.

Advocates in Kalaburagi and many other towns had protested the murder of Eerannagouda Patil.

